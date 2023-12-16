BJP govt trying to loot tourists by imposing 'pay parking' at renowned beach in Goa: Congress

Panaji: The Goa Congress has alleged that with a dearth of policies to generate revenue, the BJP government is trying to loot tourists by imposing pay parking at beaches located in the coastal state.

"BJP government led by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has no plans nor any vision to generate revenue. 'Double-engine' government is trying to burn a hole in the pockets of tourists and locals by proposing pay parking at the renowned Colva beach. We oppose this move and will support the movement of locals," said Girish Chodankar, Permanent invitee of Congress Working Committee.

He added that the BJP government is involved in suppressing the voice of locals and also of local bodies by imposing their "anti-people" policies.

"Not only people of Colva, but the local panchayat has also objected to the government's plan to charge money for parking at the Colva beach area. Locals know better than this "insensitive" government how they will suffer and lose business if the pay parking is implemented. However, this government is so stubborn," Chodankar said.

"This government is known for two things, one is organising events and second is for total commission, of which they do the events. Also Goa has become the ATM machine for the saffron party and they use it to purchase MLAs from other parties and topple governments. Now as the Lok Sabha election is near, they are trying to garner Vitamin 'M'," the Congress leader alleged.

"Is it that BJP wants to refill ATMs before Lok Sabha polls to send money to the Centre? With the intention of proposing pay parking at the Colva beach, it is evident that BJP wants to make money here by giving pay parking contracts to their partners in corruption," Chodankar said.

He added that domestic tourists and the people of Goa visit the Colva beach to enjoy its beauty.

However, the Goa Tourism department wants to destroy the tourism activities in the coastal state by coming up with ideas of pay parking.