Pune: Girish Bapat, a Member of Parliament from India's ruling Alling Bharatiya Janata Party, passed away at the age of 72 while receiving medical treatment in a Pune hospital. He was declared critically ill and put on life-support systems before passing away. Bapat had served as a five-time MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Pune and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.





He had been unwell for some time and was being treated at home before being readmitted to the hospital. Bapat had been imprisoned for nearly 19 months during the Emergency. In February, he had addressed a public rally for the BJP but lost the by-polls to the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee Ravindra Dhangekar. BJP leaders as well as leaders from other parties have expressed their condolences on Bapat's demise.

