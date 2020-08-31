BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj quarantined in Jharkhand

Ranchi: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj was forcibly home quarantined in Jharkhand's Giridih on Saturday for 14-day for violating COVID norms, prompting the saffron party to hit out at Hemant Soren government for adopting "double standards" in implementation of the rules and threatening to launch a statewide agitation if the leader was not freed immediately.

The MP from Uttar Pradesh had come to Giridih, over 200 km from Ranchi, to take part in a programme from Unnao via Dhanbad.

Maharaj, who was returning to Dhanbad by road to take a train to Delhi, was intercepted by the district administration near Pirtand police station and sent to quarantine at Shanti Bhawan ashram, where he had gone to take part in a programme, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Sinha said.

The action has been taken in accordance with a state government order of 14 days quarantine for people coming to the state from outside, the DC said. "He had not informed the state government about his visit and therefore we have put him in isolation for 14 days," Sinha said.

The DC, however, said if he wanted he can apply for exemption. Maharaj slammed the administration for "forcibly" sending him in isolation, saying "I am Member of Parliament and Jharkhand is a part of India. Can't I meet my ailing mother?