BJP national convention passes political resolution, hails PM Modi for Ram Mandir, women's reservation

New Delhi: The BJP's national convention on Saturday passed a political resolution, "Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee", in the national capital as a host of party leaders highlighted the government's development and cultural measures and various initiatives for women, south India, farmers, Sikhs etc.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a political proposal of "Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee" in the BJP's national council meeting.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister L. Murugan approved the political proposal moved by Rajnath Singh.

In the meeting, through video conferencing, the difference between India before 2014 and India after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister was also explained.

Presenting the political proposal, Rajnath Singh said that the country became independent on August 15, 1947, and the whole country became united on January 22, 2024 as Ram lala's consecration ceremony led to the cultural revival of the whole country.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi, the Defence Minister said that the consecration of Ram Lalla in the Ram temple at Ayodhya by the Prime Minister on January 22 is a momentous occassion.

Referring to the sexual crimes committed against women in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, Rajnath Singh added that such incidents are a stigma on the civilised society and BJP workers are continuously fighting there.

He also accused Congress of breaking the country and society as well as highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in every sector of the Indian economy, including startups and manufacturing sector.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Modi and expressed gratitude for building a Ram temple exactly where there the BJP had passed a resolution.

Yogi Adityanath said: "Today Ram Lalla is seated again in his grand and divine temple in Ayodhya after five centuries. India had been waiting for this day for centuries, dozens of generations had came and gone with the same wish, the same wish that Shri Ram should once again be seated in his temple in Ayodhya, his grand temple should be built."

He added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple has been such a unique incident in the world where the majority community of the country had to struggle for centuries to build a temple at the birthplace of their diety Shri Ram.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian economy has strengthened during the 10-year term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world.

She explained in detail about the various achievements attained under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, while proposing the amendment, talked about including Prime Minister Modi's love and respect for the Sikh sect in the political proposal in the context of Kartarpur Corridor and Veer Bal Diwas.

BJP leader Babulal Marandi presented an amendment proposal to include connectivity in rural India, upliftment of all castes and respect for tribal society by the Narendra Modi government. After discussion the political resolution was passed with some amendments.

In the political proposal put forward by Rajnath Singh, while mentioning many achievements, including the grand Ram temple built in Ayodhya and the enshrinement of Ram Lalla, he said that, "Prime Minister Modi's 10 years have brought the vision of 'Ram Rajya' on the ground. Under the timeless leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India's image has emerged as a capable and strong nation with the goal of a developed India by 2047. During this period, the country has achieved great success in security, Have covered an uninterrupted journey of prosperity and happiness. On the call of the Prime Minister, the country has freed itself from every thought of slavery by taking the 'five pledges' (panch pran), learned to be proud of its heritage, has started taking steps for a developed India, has demonstrated unity and solidarity on every front and has worked towards the development of the country. Citizens have also become conscious about discharging their duties. In these 10 years, India has respected the country's great democratic and constitutional traditions as well as its cultural heritage."

The political proposal states, "In the last 10 years, the people of the country have seen 'Modi's Guarantee' reaching every home and on the strength of these guarantees, 25 crore people of the country have also seen emerging out of the poverty line. Under PM Modi's leadership, new dimensions of electoral success were created in the last 10 years and from Kutch to Kamrup and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, BJP became the heartbeat of every heart. The National Conference meeting also congratulates its supreme leader and the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, and thanks him for this victory march of the BJP."

Emphasising the 10 years of achievements and Modi's guarantee, it further said, "In the tenure of many governments, there are 1-2 historical events which are worth remembering, but in the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, hundreds of such historical events took place due to which not only did the standard of living of two-thirds of the citizens rise, but the country's economy also broke all records. The country became more secure and decisive than before, but the country also added a new chapter of leadership in the world."

"Today when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, the whole world listens. The country has experienced unlimited achievements in the last 10 years, it is not possible to describe them in a few words. An entire book can be written on each achievement. The country also witnessed those decisive moments when decisions were taken which no one had even imagined. Revocation of Article 370, construction of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and presence of Ram Lalla in it, abolition of triple talaq, implementation of GST, Citizenship Amendment Act, new Parliament House, installation of Sengol in Parliament House, Nari Shakti Vandan Act, many such achievements like Indian Judicial Code, Chandrayaan were made which will be written in golden letters in history. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Namami Gange and G20 started a new chapter of participation in the country. Public participation and government management in Covid management is being praised all over the world."