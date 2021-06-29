Cabinet rejig ahead of monsoon session?

New Delhi: Amid the buzz of a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle for the first time ever since the BJP came into power for the second time in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of Union Cabinet ministers on Wednesday in order to review the performance of several ministries.

According to reports, the meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday where Modi will also review the ongoing Covid situation in the country and the preparedness to deal with possible third wave.

However, there has been no official communication by the government about the Cabinet reshuffle so far. If reports are to be believed, the PM might expand and even make significant changes in his Cabinet by early July ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. Sources said that work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting. "A wider discussion on the Covid-19 situation is also likely during the meeting," they added. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, Member (Health) NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul are expected to give a presentation on the Management of Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting comes a week after the Prime Minister reportedly discussed with the Cabinet and state affairs ministers in different groups about the ongoing works in their departments and respective ministries.