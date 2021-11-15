Calcutta High Court directs CAG to probe financial irregularities in flood relief

Kolkata: Considering the widespread allegations related to the misappropriation of flood relief funds for Malda and Murshidabad districts, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the CAG to investigate the matter.

The court also directed the state government to assist in the investigation and submit a report by February 14, 2022.

Following the floods in Malda and Murshidabad in 2017, the central government had sanctioned Rs 70,000 for each affected family, but there were widespread allegations that the money didn't reach the flood-hit people.

There were also allegations that some people received money more than once. Though the local administration had started an investigation, a PIL was filed at the Calcutta High Court demanding proper investigation into the misappropriation of funds.

The local administration had filed an affidavit, saying that the money received more than once was not because of financial misappropriation, but a result of some technical glitch.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava, paying no heed to the local administration, asked the CAG to investigate the matter, directing the state government to assist in the probe.

Last year, Cyclone Amphan had caused extensive damage in several districts of south Bengal, including North and South 24 parganas. The Centre had sent money for relief, which was squandered, the BJP had alleged.