Captivating folk performances enthral devotees at Kalagram

Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: A unique confluence of devotion and folk culture is being seen at Kalagram in Sector 7 during Mahakumbh 2025. The captivating performances of the Devdhani dance by Padmashri Drona from Assam and the Garagalu dance by Pili Mentaraju from Andhra Pradesh impressed the audience.

The mesmerising performance of renowned singer Dr Sushmita Jha became the centre of special attraction for the devotees. Her bhajans “Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram...”, “Hey Jag Palak Hey Lakshmi Pati” and “Shiv Ho Uttarab Par Kaon Vidhi” brought a wave of devotion to the spiritual atmosphere.

The programme started with Pandavani singing by Dushyant Dwivedi of Chhattisgarh, in which he presented the episodes of Mahabharata in his unique style. After this, Abhilash Choubey and a team from Madhya Pradesh enthralled the audience with the Badhai dance. Shekhar Niranjan Bhakre and a team from Maharashtra performed the Songi Bharud dance, and Rashika Kaul and a team from Jammu and Kashmir presented the Kashmiri Pandit folk dance and enthralled the audience.

Jitendra Baloni and fellow artists from Uttarakhand brought alive the efforts of Goddess Parvati to please Lord Shiva through the Bhadia Chofula dance. Durga Devi and her team from Rajasthan presented the famous Teratali dance.

Apart from this, Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra captivated the devotees by presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana, while Jhunsi Sanskritik Manch brought alive the folk culture by staging the folk drama Bahrupiya. On this occasion, a large number of devotees and Kalagram officials and employees, including the in-charge director of the centre Ashish Giri were present.