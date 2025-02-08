Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Just In
Captivating folk performances enthral devotees at Kalagram
Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: A unique confluence of devotion and folk culture is being seen at Kalagram in Sector 7 during Mahakumbh 2025. The captivating performances of the Devdhani dance by Padmashri Drona from Assam and the Garagalu dance by Pili Mentaraju from Andhra Pradesh impressed the audience.
The mesmerising performance of renowned singer Dr Sushmita Jha became the centre of special attraction for the devotees. Her bhajans “Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram...”, “Hey Jag Palak Hey Lakshmi Pati” and “Shiv Ho Uttarab Par Kaon Vidhi” brought a wave of devotion to the spiritual atmosphere.
The programme started with Pandavani singing by Dushyant Dwivedi of Chhattisgarh, in which he presented the episodes of Mahabharata in his unique style. After this, Abhilash Choubey and a team from Madhya Pradesh enthralled the audience with the Badhai dance. Shekhar Niranjan Bhakre and a team from Maharashtra performed the Songi Bharud dance, and Rashika Kaul and a team from Jammu and Kashmir presented the Kashmiri Pandit folk dance and enthralled the audience.
Jitendra Baloni and fellow artists from Uttarakhand brought alive the efforts of Goddess Parvati to please Lord Shiva through the Bhadia Chofula dance. Durga Devi and her team from Rajasthan presented the famous Teratali dance.
Apart from this, Shri Ram Bhartiya Kala Kendra captivated the devotees by presenting a dance drama based on Ramayana, while Jhunsi Sanskritik Manch brought alive the folk culture by staging the folk drama Bahrupiya. On this occasion, a large number of devotees and Kalagram officials and employees, including the in-charge director of the centre Ashish Giri were present.