Centre notifies appointment of 2 additional judges in Madras HC

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a notification regarding the appointment of two additional judges in the Madras High Court, acting on the recommendation made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium.

The President appointed advocates N. Senthilkumar and G. Arul Murugan as judges of the Madras High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) N. Senthilkumar and (ii) G. Arul Murugan, to be Additional Judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued on Friday.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment after the Collegium of the Madras High Court had forwarded its recommendation for these names on August 3, 2022.

Advocate N. Senthilkumar has a standing of over 28 years at the Bar. He has an experience of appearing before the Sessions Court and the Madras High Court.

He has been practicing in constitutional, criminal, service and civil cases and specialises in criminal and constitutional law. He has been on the panel of government in various positions on different occasions.

"The candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste. His appointment as a judge of the High Court will enhance the representation on the Bench to marginalised communities. Having regard to the above factors, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri N. Senthilkumar is suitable for elevation to the Madras High Court," the Collegium had said.

Advocate G. Arul Murugan has an experience of over 24 years at the Bar. He has appeared before the Madras High Court and various Tribunals.

He specialises in civil, criminal and writ cases.

"The candidate belongs to the OBC category. His appointment as a judge will facilitate greater representation to the OBCs in appointment to the higher judiciary. Having regard to the above aspects, the Collegium is of the considered opinion that Shri G. Arul Murugan is suitable for the elevation to the Madras High Court," the Collegium noted while making its recommendation.