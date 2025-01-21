Centre to launch critical mineral mission to boost output

Bhubaneswar: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre will soon launch the National Critical Mineral Mission (CMM) to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependence and encourage offshore mining auctions, while urging States to cooperate for sustained mining activities. Reddy made the remark after inaugurating the 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference in Konark, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and other dignitaries and industry leaders. “The mission will soon get Cabinet approval. Union Finance Minister had announced it in her budget speech. Import duty on critical mineral has also been made zero,” Reddy said.

Lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel and rare earth elements are known as critical minerals which are essential for manufacturing defence equipment and key technologies. Addressing the conference, Mohan Charan Majhi said the State, known for its vast mineral resources, significantly contributes to India’s industrial and economic growth. “The conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration and policy deliberation to ensure sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices,” he said. Majhi said Odisha is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation, particularly as part of the ‘Purvodaya Mission,’ which aims to unlock the economic potential of India and build a more prosperous and self-reliant nation.

Both Reddy and Majhi jointly launched the Mining Tenement System (MTS) at the conference. This cutting-edge digital platform will streamline processes, enhance transparency and boost efficiency in the allocation and management of mineral resources. They also handed over sanction letters to 11 startups, selected for funding of Rs 15.97 crore under S&T-PRISM Component of Science and Technology Programme of Ministry of Mines.