Live
- 5 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Views
- Hectic efforts being made to increase voter turnout in Rajasthan
- Ukrainian drones attack Russian oil refinery in Kaluga region, source says
- Viksit Bharat ‘impact’: 7 days after promise for girls’ hostel in DU, Union Minister sanctions funds
- Pakistan Peoples Party announces its candidates for vacant Senate seats in Sindh
- NHPC wins bid to set up 200 MW solar power project in Gujarat
- J&K: Formula-4 car run to be held in Srinagar on March 17
- WPL 2024: I definitely feel lighter after retiring from international cricket, says Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning
- Calcutta HC raps Kolkata Police chief for ignoring court order in cellphone theft case
- Play not just to win but for passion: Kapil Dev tells Mamaearth's Gazal Alagh
Just In
Centre unveils financial upgradation scheme for 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks
Union Minister for Communications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday unveiled a financial upgradation scheme for 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working in the Department of Posts.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Communications and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday unveiled a financial upgradation scheme for 2.56 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working in the Department of Posts.
The aim of the government is to improve service conditions and remove stagnation in the service of GDS.
The GDS serves as the backbone of the Department of Posts in rural areas and plays a vital role in delivering postal and financial services to the remotest part of the country.
Every Gramin Dak Sevak will get three financial upgrades on completion of 12, 24 and 36 years of service, amounting to Rs 4,320, Rs 5,520 and Rs 7,200 per annum, respectively, the Union Minister announced.
This is in addition to the remuneration provided to GDS in the form of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)', according to the government.
"In a significant step to improve the service conditions of GDS, this scheme is expected to benefit more than 2.56 lakh GDS and remove stagnation in their service," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.