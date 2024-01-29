Chandigarh Police deploy 69 control room vehicles at designated places

Chandigarh: In an initiative to build trust and confidence, Chandigarh Police deployed 69 PCR (police control room) vehicles at designated places in the city and will be visible to people from a distance, Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said on Monday.

She said that 69 PCR vehicles have been patrolling round the clock in the city.

In a post on X, Kaur said that public safety is the top priority.

“Chandigarh Police officials along with ITBP and RAF conducted foot marches in market and residential areas of Sectors 13, 19, 25, 26, 41, 44 and 45 to curb crime, maintain law and order, prevent untoward incident and public safety in the city.”

Residents can access the facility of a PCR vehicle by dialling 112 and it will arrive within five minutes, said officials.

The PCT vehicles also provide drop-off service for women and children during odd hours if any other mode of transport is not available from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.