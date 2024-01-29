Live
- I have shut all doors and windows of disappointment: PM Modi
- Pre-Budget: 5 key investments needed in the education sector
- Ready for alliance with BJP, says K'taka mining baron Janardhana Reddy
- iPhones grow 28% to grab over 6% market share in India in 2023
- Biennial RS polls for 56 seats on Feb 27
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
- SP, Congress restless in UP following political developments in Bihar
- Michael Douglas finishes 'biggest oyster’ he’s ever seen in under 20 seconds
- Tribal students in MP's Ratlam take lessons on literature, media from veterans
- Hindu group performed ‘Parikrama’ at ASI protected 8th century temple in Kashmir on Jan 22
Just In
Chandigarh Police deploy 69 control room vehicles at designated places
In an initiative to build trust and confidence, Chandigarh Police deployed 69 PCR (police control room) vehicles at designated places in the city and will be visible to people from a distance, Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said on Monday.
Chandigarh: In an initiative to build trust and confidence, Chandigarh Police deployed 69 PCR (police control room) vehicles at designated places in the city and will be visible to people from a distance, Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said on Monday.
She said that 69 PCR vehicles have been patrolling round the clock in the city.
In a post on X, Kaur said that public safety is the top priority.
“Chandigarh Police officials along with ITBP and RAF conducted foot marches in market and residential areas of Sectors 13, 19, 25, 26, 41, 44 and 45 to curb crime, maintain law and order, prevent untoward incident and public safety in the city.”
Residents can access the facility of a PCR vehicle by dialling 112 and it will arrive within five minutes, said officials.
The PCT vehicles also provide drop-off service for women and children during odd hours if any other mode of transport is not available from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.