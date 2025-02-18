Children's Marble Game Erupts Into Violent Group Clash In Ajmer, Rajasthan

What began as a simple disagreement between children playing marbles in Rajasthan's Ajmer rapidly evolved into a violent confrontation between two groups, resulting in multiple injuries. The conflict quickly intensified, with participants resorting to stone pelting and attacking each other with sticks and various weapons. At least eight individuals sustained injuries during the altercation.

As authorities responded to the growing unrest, they faced additional challenges when one of the involved groups surrounded the police station and began hurling stones at officers.

The incident unfolded late Monday evening in the Laungiya neighborhood, where what started as a children's quarrel transformed into a heated dispute. According to reports, approximately 30-40 people, including women, allegedly attacked a family, causing injuries to multiple family members.

Witnesses reported that attackers wielded an array of weapons, including swords, sharp implements, wooden sticks, hockey sticks, and stones. Women were reportedly active participants in the violence as well.

Meanwhile, numerous individuals from opposing groups gathered at the local police station, where they began chanting slogans. When the assembled crowd refused orders to disperse, law enforcement employed mild force to clear the area. Following this, police worked diligently to defuse tensions at the original conflict site.

Authorities have registered formal complaints and initiated a search for those responsible. Due to the involvement of individuals from a specific community, senior police officials maintained a presence at the scene throughout the night to monitor the situation and prevent further escalation.

The incident highlights how minor conflicts can rapidly escalate into larger community tensions, prompting heightened security measures in the affected area.