City dwellers creating hurdles for mining resumption in Goa: CM

Panaji: While some city-dwellers feel mining is equivalent to destruction, the industry is also the bread and butter for hundreds and thousands of people in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, adding that his government was taking efforts to restart the beleaguered industry as soon as possible.

"Some feel that mining means destruction. But sustainable mining can be started. Mining is bread and butter for many people of Goa. Many from the mining belt are dependent on this business, hence we are taking all those steps required to restart mining," the Chief Minister said, adding that some persons living in cities were creating hurdles for resumption of the industry in the coastal state.

Sawant was speaking in a training workshop on District Mineral Foundation, at Sanquelim, in North Goa district.

"If we take the things in a positive way, then it will not take too long to restart mining as we have started the process carefully," Sawant said.

The mining issue has been hanging fire in Goa ever since the apex court banned extraction and transportation of iron ore from 88 mining leases from March 2018, while also directing the state government to re-issue mining leases.

The state government has recently started the process to take over these leases by issuing notices to vacate the leases.