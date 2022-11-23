CJI role in CEC appointment ensures independence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the consultative process for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner would ensure independence of the poll panel.

The apex court was of the view that any ruling party at the Centre ''likes to perpetuate itself in power'' and can appoint a 'Yes Man' to the post under the current system.

The Centre argued that a 1991 Act ensured the Election Commission remains independent in terms of salary and tenure to its members and there is no "trigger point'' which warrants interference from the court.

However, a five-judge Constitution bench said the independence of the institution should be ensured at the threshold for which the appointment should be scanned at the entry level. ''Each ruling political party in the Centre likes to perpetuate itself in power.