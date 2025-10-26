Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to Nov 15

Delhi’s Innovation Challenge to clean the air is becoming a nationwide mission with the receipt of 48 proposals so far — 30 from Delhi-NCR and 18 from other states, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday, extending the deadline for sending proposals from October 31 to November 15.

Sirsa said proposals have been sent from states in the South, East, and West, including places like Telangana, Kerala, Pune, Mumbai, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The Environment Minister said about 68 per cent of entries are related to clean air for the city, while 32 per cent aim to reduce polluting vehicles on Delhi’s roads.

Published updates on Manthan.GOV.IN, India’s top scientific idea portal, have made this a truly national project, he said.

Sirsa hailed he diversity of responses and said, “We are working with top experts and real solutions. Young innovators from small towns and big cities, startups and research teams have stepped forward. This shows how teamwork and science can make a real change.”

To support everyone, the department has replied to all emails within six hours — a record response speed.

Due to large interest and requests, the submission deadline is now November 15 instead of October 31, he said.

“The key is participation. Extending the date lets everyone join, test, and showcase their solution — Delhi’s air belongs to us all, so everyone’s idea matters,” Sirsa added.

The Challenge asks proposers to bring easy-to-use, affordable solutions to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 from vehicles and clean the city’s air.

The selection process will involve three stages. Stage 1: Initial digital screening by DPCC; Stage 2: Expert review and trials, Rs 5 lakh for shortlisted teams and Stage 3: Verification by national labs (NPL), Rs 50 lakh for winners with solutions adopted citywide.

An expert technical committee has now been set to review the applications and ensure top scientific standards, said Sirsa.

“For the first time, Delhi is crowd-sourcing ideas nationwide — not just talking about cleaning the air, but actually implementing solutions 24x7, every day, in every neighbourhood,” the minister added.

“This is Delhi’s fight for clean air at full speed—using science, public support, and honest teamwork. The whole country is with us. We are setting an example for every state, every city, and the world,” he said.