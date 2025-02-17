Live
Just In
CM expresses grief over deaths in Delhi stampede
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. At least 18 persons were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives in the stampede at New Delhi railway station. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Majhi said in a post on X.
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, too, expressed sorrow over the deaths in the incident. “Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the stampede at #NewDelhi railway station. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones,” he said.
He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured. The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj — where the Maha Kumbh is underway — on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.