CM promises concessional Metro passes to students

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday that her government will soon fulfil the long-pending demand for concessional metro passes for students, while urging youngsters to make their college life “more memorable by joining a cause”.

Addressing ABVP’s annual programme “Swayamsiddha 2025” at Delhi University’s Sports Complex, Gupta recalled her journey from being a student activist to becoming the chief minister.

“I never dreamt of becoming anything big like a doctor or an engineer. In my family, it was not even an option for a girl to take up a job. But when I joined the ABVP as a student of Daulat Ram College, I got involved in a strike that lasted for months. That was when I learnt about the DUSU and realised how activism can solve problems,” she said.

Gupta said her student politics days shaped her career.

“From listening to my college students to representing students across the university through the DUSU, my journey began there and has brought me here as the chief minister. You too can make your college life more memorable by joining a cause and joining a cause means joining the ABVP,” she added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor that was launched in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack to target terror infrastructure across the border, Gupta said. “All of us felt proud when two women commanders briefed the entire country (on the military operation). Every girl can become such an officer. Sky is the limit.”

On the demand for concessional metro passes, Gupta assured students, saying, “The promise that has not been fulfilled till now, have faith, your elder sister will do it for you. The Delhi government will ensure concessional metro passes.”

Outgoing Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) secretary and ABVP leader Mirtavinda Karanwal said the student body has been demanding metro passes for the last 10 years.

“The previous (AAP) government (in Delhi) never listened to our demand, but our alumnus and current Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has finally given us hope,” she said.