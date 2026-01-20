Cong slams BJP over seer’s ‘mistreatment’

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over alleged “mistreatment” meted out to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must intervene against this “shameful incident”.

“’Ye na kaam ke hain na Ram ke hain’...they are only after power and money, beyond that they don’t care about religion and faith,” Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera alleged, slamming the BJP.

The opposition party’s attack came a day after a brief disruption occurred when police stopped Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from proceeding to the Sangam along with a large number of followers.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said Avimukteshwaranand, without prior permission, attempted to enter the bathing ghat with around 200-250 followers after breaking a barricade at Bridge Number 2.

Despite being told about the heavy rush of devotees, he refused to stop and later returned without taking the holy dip, Pandey said, adding, “The police administration respects all saints and seers, but the safety of devotees is our top priority.”

Khera said, “We are all saddened by the mistreatment meted out to Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Ji. Since this incident, Shankaracharya Ji has been on a hunger strike, but it seems no one in the government cares. Any other government would have been ashamed by now.”