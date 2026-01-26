Congress condemns ‘new batch of betrayers’, defends Rahul Gandhi’s Yatras and Congress unity

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Manickam Tagore has sharply reacted to recent criticism of party leadership, describing it as betrayal at a time when the Congress needed unity.

In a strongly worded post on X, Tagore expressed sadness over what he termed the “New Batch of Betrayers,” singling out leaders such as Shakeel Ahmed and former BSP member Rashid Alvi for attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Tagore wrote, “I am not shocked. Just saddened - yet again - by how betrayal becomes loud when courage walks the longest road.”

He recalled Gandhi’s long marches - over 4,000 km during the Bharat Jodo Yatra to “defeat hate and spread love,” and 6,000 km through the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to “reconnect India with justice and dignity.”

He alleged that the attacks were not about ideology or genuine concern but about “TV time, relevance, and pleasing new masters.”

Tagore claimed that this “new batch of betrayers” includes some who are now Ministers in the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some MPs, one present Chief Minister, and others who are “jobless” but crossed over.

He likened them to the “2026 batch of Jayachands,” invoking the historical figure often associated with betrayal.

Tagore defended Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, noting that when many believed the opposition alliance INDIA Bloc would not cross 150 seats after the temple construction, Gandhi led the campaign that brought the bloc to just 32 MPs short of forming a government.

He highlighted that with 240 seats in 2024, Gandhi “took politics back to the streets, challenged hate with love, and proved that narrative can be defeated by perseverance.”

In his post, Tagore also said that attacks on Gandhi were an insult to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, whom he described as “the tallest Dalit leader in present-day Indian politics, and the democratic soul of the Congress.”

He concluded by stating that the yatras reveal many truths: “They expose hate on one side. And they expose betrayal on the other hand. The people are watching. And history will remember who walked for India - and who crawled to power.”