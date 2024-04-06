Live
- Gudi Padwa 2024: Rituals, shubh muhurat, and puja samgri
- World Health Day 2024: Date, Theme and Significances
- Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Date and Observance
- Public movement intensifies against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest; Mass fasting in India and abroad on Sunday, April 7: AAP
- Two Trinamool leaders accused in Bhupatinagar blast case sent to 5-day NIA custody
- Additional 100 companies of CAPF to reach Bengal next week
- RLJP committed to ensure NDA's victory: Pashupati Kumar Paras
- IPL 2024: 'Let a few more matches go...', says Ganguly on Rishabh Pant's readiness for World T20
- Waqf Board case: Court reserves order on ED's plea against AAP's Amanatullah Khan for non-compliance with summons
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan spice up fight for League Shield with narrow win against Punjab FC
Just In
Congress has prepared manifesto to fight polls in Pakistan not in India: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attacked Congress over its manifesto, saying that the party has prepared the manifesto in such a manner as if they are contesting the election in Pakistan and not in India.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday attacked Congress over its manifesto, saying that the party has prepared the manifesto in such a manner as if they are contesting the election in Pakistan and not in India.
“It looks like Congress has prepared the manifesto to fight elections in Pakistan not in India,” he told media persons.
He said that Congress wants to have a divide-and-rule policy and the party's manifesto is full of appeasement politics.
“No one in the country irrespective of Hindu or Muslim wants Triple Talaq to be brought back, child marriages to happen, or people marrying multiple times. Congress manifesto is all about these issues,” he said.
He said that contrary to the thinking of Congress, the BJP is doing developmental politics in the country.
“We will not stop until we make at least 30 lakhs female as Lakhpati Didi in the state,” he said while addressing an election rally in Jorhat.
On Friday, Sarma questioned whether the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls was designed by a foreign agency.