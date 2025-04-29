Congress Hits Out as Delhi BJP Chief Receives Z Category Security After Threats

New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has been granted Z category security following a series of threatening phone calls from unknown sources.The move has sparked a political storm, with Congress leaders sharply criticizing the decision and raising concerns about public safety in the capital.

According to security officials, Sachdeva will now be protected by a team of 20 to 22 personnel, including 4 to 6 commandos and police officers. A pilot vehicle will also accompany his convoy. The decision to enhance his security was made after a threat assessment by central agencies.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs categorizes security into six levels — X, Y, Y+, Z, Z+, and SPG — with SPG reserved exclusively for the Prime Minister and their immediate family.

Reacting strongly to the development, Congress leader Udit Raj took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent. In his post, he criticized the BJP for prioritizing the safety of its leaders over that of ordinary citizens.

"Virendra Sachdeva received a threat call and his security was upgraded from Y to Z category. I too have received numerous threats, and even a bounty was announced for killing me. I met the Delhi Police Commissioner, submitted evidence, and requested security, but to no avail. I had Y+ security since 2009, but it was revoked after I left the BJP," Raj wrote. "For them, their lives matter; for us, we are treated like animals."

दिल्ली बीजेपी अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र सचदेवा को अंजान नंबर से धमकी भरा काल आया , उनकी सुरक्षा Y से Z श्रेणी कर दिया । मुझे कई बार धमकी भरे काल आए और जान से मारने पर इनाम भी घोषित किया । दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से मिला और प्रमाण दिया और सुरक्षा की माँग किया लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुवा । Y+ सुरक्षा… — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) April 29, 2025

Joining the chorus, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav questioned the BJP's commitment to public safety. “When BJP leaders themselves don’t feel safe under their own triple-engine government, how can ordinary citizens expect to be secure?” he asked.

Yadav also criticized the rising crime rate in the city, stating, “Incidents of crime, lawlessness, murders, robbery, and snatching are on the rise. The government has completely failed to maintain law and order. Instead of strengthening public safety, it is focused on enhancing security for its own leaders.”

The BJP has not yet responded to the Congress' remarks. However, the increased security detail for Sachdeva is seen as a preventive measure amid a tense political atmosphere and heightened security concerns.The issue has once again brought the spotlight on the allocation of security cover and the alleged political bias in such decisions.