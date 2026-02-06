Congress must clarify stand on illegal immigrants: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, ramped up his attack on the Congress, asserting that the party must clearly state whether it stands with the indigenous Assamese people or with illegal migrants, whom he described as "Miya", a term he said referred to the Muslim population who have crossed over from Bangladesh into the state.

Speaking to reporters after attending a programme in Dergaon, Chief Minister Sarma said the debate over illegal migration and identity in Assam could no longer be brushed aside and warned that political ambiguity on the issue could fuel unrest.

"The Congress must make its position unambiguous. They should say clearly whether they stand with Assamese society or with illegal settlers," the Chief Minister said.

Raising an alarm over what he described as rapid demographic shifts, Chief Minister Sarma claimed that illegal settlers, once largely concentrated in districts such as Barpeta and Dhubri, have now spread to Upper Assam, including areas like Duliajan and Margherita.

He alleged that nearly 10 lakh acres of land across the state have been encroached upon, posing a serious threat to the land rights and future of indigenous communities.

The Chief Minister also flagged concerns about encroachment in culturally sensitive regions, including Batadrava, calling it a direct challenge to Assam's heritage and social harmony.

"This is not just about politics. It is about land, identity and the survival of Assamese people," CM Sarma asserted.

With upcoming Assembly elections approaching closer, CM Sarma said the Congress would be forced to take a clear stand on the issue.

He alleged that senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was being advised by social activist Harsh Mander and advocate Aman Wadud, and accused them of shaping narratives that undermine Assamese identity.

Chief Minister Sarma also claimed that a book authored by Abdul Muhib Mazumder and allegedly edited by Aman Wadud propagated the view that Assamese people arrived in Assam later, while migrants settled earlier -- a claim the Chief Minister said was historically misleading and politically dangerous.

He identified Wadud as the Chairperson of the Congress' social media cell in Assam.

Reiterating his government's position, CM Sarma said the BJP-led administration would continue to speak openly on the issue and take firm steps to protect Assam's demographic balance.

"Our responsibility is to ensure peace, security and justice for all, but without compromising the rights of indigenous Assamese communities," he added.

The Chief Minister said that addressing illegal migration and land encroachment was essential to safeguarding Assam's long-term stability and social harmony.



