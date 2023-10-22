Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities

New Delhi: Congress has urged the government to keep civil servants and soldiers out of politics. In this regard, Jairam Ramesh posted on the social networking site X on Sunday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the politicization of government officials and soldiers. The letter argues that government officials and soldiers should be kept autonomous and non-political at all times.

Kharge previously stated on X that all government agencies, institutions, weapons, wings, and departments have now officially become 'propagandists' for the Modi government. In such a case, in order to defend our democracy and our Constitution, any directives that encourage bureaucracy and politicization of our military services must be withdrawn immediately.

For the Modi Govt, all agencies, institutions, arms, wings, and departments of the government are now officially 'Pracharaks' ! In view of protecting our democracy and our Constitution, it is imperative that the orders which would lead to the politicising of Bureaucracy and our… pic.twitter.com/t9hq0N4Ro4 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 22, 2023

In addition to this, he has released a copy of his letter to the Prime Minister, in which he states, Prime Minister, I am writing to you regarding a public matter. This is a source of concern for the India Alliance as well as the general public. This problem is connected to the misuse of government machinery to benefit the ruling political party.

According to Kharge's letter, this is a violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Under this policy, no government employee will engage in any political activities. Although government authorities have begun to disseminate information, it is not appropriate to celebrate and count their achievements.He stated that if top executives of ministries are selected for the current government's marketing operations, our country's governance will come to a standstill for the next six months.

The Congress President said, "I cite an order issued by the Defense Ministry on October 9, 2023, in which soldiers on annual leave were instructed to spend time promoting government schemes." He stated that the Army Training Command's primary mission should be to prepare our soldiers to protect the country rather than to promote government schemes.

Kharge went on to say that in a democracy, it is critical to keep the military forces out of politics. Every soldier's devotion is to the country and the Constitution. Pushing our soldiers to become marketing representatives for government schemes is a dangerous step toward the politicization of the armed forces.