Live
- 143 people, including two Nepalese, fly out of Israel under 'Operation Ajay'
- Not in jail... I am in your hearts: Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Emotional open letter from jail to Telugu people
- Vikranth, Mehreen Pirzada, Rukshar Dhillon's Big Budget Psychological Action Thriller 'Spark L.I.F.E' third single Gnapakalu is out now
- 300 kg unaccounted gold seized in Andhra's Proddatur town
- 'Unipolar world a distant history': Not tenable to think conflict impact can be limited, says Jaishankar
- 'gana: Protest against ethanol plant turns violent, 2 cops hurt; police vehicle torched
- ISRO prefers woman fighter test pilots for its manned mission, possible in future, says Somanath
- Farmers demanding more price for sugar cane; Factory owners denied
- Karnataka aims to recruit 20,000 new teachers in the Coming Year
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities
Just In
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote letter to PM Modi, urging soldiers and government employees to refrain from participating in political activities
Congress has urged the government to keep civil servants and soldiers out of politics. In this regard, Jairam Ramesh posted on the social networking site X on Sunday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
New Delhi: Congress has urged the government to keep civil servants and soldiers out of politics. In this regard, Jairam Ramesh posted on the social networking site X on Sunday that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the politicization of government officials and soldiers. The letter argues that government officials and soldiers should be kept autonomous and non-political at all times.
Kharge previously stated on X that all government agencies, institutions, weapons, wings, and departments have now officially become 'propagandists' for the Modi government. In such a case, in order to defend our democracy and our Constitution, any directives that encourage bureaucracy and politicization of our military services must be withdrawn immediately.
In addition to this, he has released a copy of his letter to the Prime Minister, in which he states, Prime Minister, I am writing to you regarding a public matter. This is a source of concern for the India Alliance as well as the general public. This problem is connected to the misuse of government machinery to benefit the ruling political party.
According to Kharge's letter, this is a violation of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Under this policy, no government employee will engage in any political activities. Although government authorities have begun to disseminate information, it is not appropriate to celebrate and count their achievements.He stated that if top executives of ministries are selected for the current government's marketing operations, our country's governance will come to a standstill for the next six months.
The Congress President said, "I cite an order issued by the Defense Ministry on October 9, 2023, in which soldiers on annual leave were instructed to spend time promoting government schemes." He stated that the Army Training Command's primary mission should be to prepare our soldiers to protect the country rather than to promote government schemes.
Kharge went on to say that in a democracy, it is critical to keep the military forces out of politics. Every soldier's devotion is to the country and the Constitution. Pushing our soldiers to become marketing representatives for government schemes is a dangerous step toward the politicization of the armed forces.