Congress slams BJP’s silence over ED summons to Kerala CM’s son

Thiruvananthapuram: The political row over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son Vivek Kiran Vijayan has escalated sharply, with State Congress president and legislator Sunny Joseph alleging that the silence of both the ED and the BJP points to a “mutual understanding” to shield the Chief Minister’s family.

Vivek is a banker in the UAE.

Joseph said the Chief Minister has not only avoided responding to the summons but has also “misled his own party cadre.”

“When asked about the ED summons, his only reply was a childish statement that his son hasn’t even seen the rooms in Cliff House. This is an attempt to conceal the truth, just as he did in the case involving his daughter’s financial dealings,” he said.

The ED summons had reportedly been sent to the Chief Minister’s official residence.

Joseph raised pointed questions on whether the summons was received and, if not, whether it was redirected to the son’s current address as required by procedure.

“Even CPI-M general secretary M. A. Baby himself admitted that there appeared to be an understanding between the ED and the state government,” Joseph said, asking why both the ED and the Bharatiya Janata Party had chosen to remain silent.

“This silence is part of a larger deal to protect the Chief Minister’s family,” he alleged.

The ED notice reportedly warned that failure to appear and produce evidence would invite penal provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Congress also sought details of bank accounts and property.

Joseph questioned whether the summons was acted upon or closed quietly and on what legal grounds.

He further referred to the earlier controversy surrounding the Chief Minister’s daughter, noting that despite the Chief Minister claiming she started her company with her mother’s retirement benefits, records showed she received money from a black sand mining firm without providing any services.

“That case still exists. If there was nothing to hide, why did she approach the Karnataka High Court?” Joseph asked.

“The CM may mislead party cadres, but the fact remains that his daughter acquired assets she wasn’t entitled to. No amount of justification can change that,” Joseph added, demanding that both the ED and the BJP clarify their stand on the issue.



