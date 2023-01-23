Congress terms Digvijaya comments on surgical strikes 'personal'

New Delhi: Congress on Monday distanced itself on senior party leader Digvijaya Singh's comments on Pulwama, including on the surgical strikes, terming his statement "personal".

"The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported & will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest," Congres General Secretary, in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh said.

Digvijaya Singh, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, targeted the Union government, alleging that it gave no proof of surgical strikes though it claimed to have killed many terrorists.