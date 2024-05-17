Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Just In
Consent must for ED to arrest accused says Supreme Court
''ED cannot arrest someone under Section 19 of the PMLA once they've been summoned by the court if they weren't arrested during the investigation; if an accused shows up after summons by the special court, the ED cannot arrest them without taking permission from the court'
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday said that if an accused in a money laundering case shows up after summons by the special court, the Enforcement Directorate cannot arrest them without taking permission from the court.
The court also said that if the accused person, who is not arrested by the ED, comes to court after being summoned, they don't have to meet the tough conditions for getting bail as laid out in Section 45 of the PMLA, as per a report by the Bar and Bench.
The verdict was delivered by a Bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. "If ED wants custody of accused after the person appears after summons, ED can get custody after application to special court. The court will only grant custody with reasons satisfying that custodial interrogation is needed," the court said. Basically, the ED cannot arrest someone under Section 19 of the PMLA once they've been summoned by the court if they weren't arrested during the investigation. They have to ask the court for permission to do so.
Section 19 states that ED officers can arrest an accused if they have a "reason to believe" that the person is guilty of an offence punishable under the Act.
The court’s decision came up in a case where the bench was dealing with the question of whether someone accused of money laundering still has to meet those tough bail conditions after showing up in court because of a summons issued on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint.