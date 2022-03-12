COVID-19: Thane district reports 15 new cases, zero death

Thane: With the addition of 15 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,574, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,878.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,479, while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.