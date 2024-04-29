Crisis of Loyalty: Congress Leaders Defecting To BJP Sparks Concerns

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha, expressed disappointment as nine Congress MLAs who had dined and even had breakfast with him voted against him, resulting in his defeat to BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan. Singhvi's defeat underscored the unexpectedness of the situation, with senior Congress leaders like Rajeev Shukla and Bhupesh Baghel also caught off guard by the cross-voting. Singhvi remarked on the party's misjudgment of human character, hinting at a growing disconnect between the party and its leaders.



This disconnect was further evident in other instances, such as the mishandling of candidates in Surat and Indore by the Congress. The party's leadership faced scrutiny, with political commentators questioning whether some candidates were truly aligned with the Congress or leaning towards the BJP.



The trend continued into the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where Congress candidates faced defections to the BJP. Akshay Bam, the Congress candidate for Indore Lok Sabha seat, withdrew from the race and joined the BJP, echoing a similar incident in Surat where the BJP candidate won without contest due to the withdrawal of Congress candidates.



The lack of coordination within the Congress was apparent in the rejection of Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination in Surat due to discrepancies in his nomination form. Even the substitute candidate, Suresh Padsala, faced rejection, indicating a failure in candidate selection and oversight.



Opposition leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pinarayi Vijayan seized on these defections, suggesting a deeper crisis within the Congress. Sarma claimed that Congress leaders in Kerala were contemplating forming a regional party, while Vijayan criticized the party's vulnerability to defections and questioned the integrity of its candidates.



The situation was not limited to one state, as similar incidents were reported in Assam and Kerala, with Congress leaders switching allegiance to the BJP. These defections highlighted a concerning trend of disloyalty and opportunism within the Congress ranks, drawing criticism from rival parties and raising questions about the party's ability to maintain unity and credibility.

