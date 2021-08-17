CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities

New Delhi: The entrance examination process has begun for those students seeking admissions in 12 central universities across the country. This process is completely online for admissions to various Integrated/Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes. The registration process for this year has already started through Central University-Common Entrance Test (CU-CET) 2021.

The online registration and application form submission for CU-CET 2021 in 12 central universities started on August 16 and will continue till September 1.

The Ministry of Education said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the task of conducting CU-CET 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for admission to UG and PG programmes across central universities in the country. Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) has been made the nodal university for CU-CET 2021.

CU-CET 2021 provides opportunities for Indian students seeking admissions in UG and PG programmes across 12 participating Central universities such as Assam University, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and the Central University of Tamil Nadu. The admission process for the Ph.D programmes will be announced by each university separately.

According to the Ministry of Education, Central University of Kashmir and Central University of Orissa, which were earlier a part of CU-CET 2020, are not a part of CU-CET 2021 and are inviting applications for admissions at their own level.

Candidates can register online for CU-CET 2021 by clicking the website and get important information related to exam dates, time duration and examination pattern.

The Education Ministry said all candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for the courses available in each of the participating universities before applying for CU-CET 2021. The details of the degree programme, eligibility criteria, programme structure etc. are available on the website of the participating universities.

The result of CU-CET 2021 will be declared by the NTA. After the declaration of results the universities will declare the counselling, admission schedule and merit list based on the CU-CET 2021 score and other eligibility criteria. The information related to admit card download, exam schedule, result dates and other details will be released soon by the NTA.