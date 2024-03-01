DDA’s two-day flower fest ‘Palaash’ from tomorrow

New Delhi : A two-day festival presenting a stunning array of flowers, plants, and floral arrangements is set to begin here from March 2, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said.

The festival will be inaugurated by Deli Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said. “With a goal towards a cleaner and greener Delhi and raise awareness about ecological development, DDA’s two-day flower festival ‘Palaash’ is all set to be held on March 2 and 3 at DDA Greens - Shivaji Marg, Rohtak Road,” the DDA said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency had hosted the inaugural flower festival of ‘Palaash’ at Swarn Jayanti Park in the Rohini area in February 2023. This year’s festival will let visitors explore different varieties of flowers from indigenous to exotic ones, beautifully arranged to create captivating display patterns, the officials said. “Alongside floral displays, the festival will feature entertainment avenues such as DJ, ceremonial band performance, interactive selfie points and rides for kids to tickle their hearts.

These attractions will be adding vibrancy and surreal experience to the festival, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the saga of dance, music and joy,” the statement said. To tantalise the taste buds of visitors, the festival will offer a selection of delicacies from India’s rich street food. From snacks to desserts, visitors can indulge in a culinary journey while enjoying the floral extravaganza. This aspect of the festival always adds a gastronomic dimension, complementing the visual and cultural experiences on offer, the DDA said.