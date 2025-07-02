Live
Deepinder Goyal’s LAT Aerospace: Making Flying Easy and Affordable for Small Towns in India
Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato, launches LAT Aerospace to offer cheap and easy flights using small planes and mini air stations.
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, has started a new venture - LAT Aerospace. The aim of the initiative is to make flying cheaper and easier for people in small towns and villages.
India has 450 small airports, but only 150 are used for flights. So, many people still travel by bus or train for many hours, because flights are too costly or not available.
LAT Aerospace wants to use small planes, like buses in the sky. These planes will take off from tiny air stops, like parking spaces, close to where people live.
There will be no big airports or long lines. People can walk in and fly quickly.
This idea can help many more people fly. But the company still needs to get government permission, build the right systems, and gain people's trust.