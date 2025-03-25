Delhi: AAP MLAs walk out during discussion on CAG report on DTC

New Delhi : A day before presenting the Delhi Budget 2025-26, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday tabled a CAG report in the Delhi Assembly pointing that DTC’s losses increased in six years by Rs 35,000 crore, rising from Rs 25,300 crore in 2015-16 to nearly Rs 60,750 crore in 2021-22.

The Opposition staged a walkout demanding the presentation of all 14 CAG reports in the House in one go.

Discussion on “The Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation for the year ended 31 March 2022” witnessed uproar in the Delhi Assembly with the Opposition AAP members staging a walkout, demanding that all CAG reports should be tabled in one go.

Vishwas Nagar legislator O.P. Sharma hit out at corruption perpetrated in all departments by the AAP government in the past 10 years.

“A muffler man came in the disguise of a beggar and ended up sitting on a golden toilet seat worth Rs 7 lakh,” said Sharma.

Demanding the registration of criminal cases against corrupt AAP functionaries, Sharma also alleged that no department was spared of the AAP government’s corrupt practices.

“Special Pratibha schools were shut down by starting a new Delhi Board. In hospitals, delivery wards have shut down and there is no money to run buses. Water, health, education and all departments have been ruined by the corrupt government,” he said, demanding that the CAG reports exposing the AAP government should be referred to the Public Accounts Committee.

Ajay Mahawar, a legislator from Ghonda, said a man dressed in a Rs 200 shirt ended up building a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ worth Rs 175 crore.

The discussion on CAG reports will continue after the Budget presentation in the coming days.

“People of Delhi are crying for basic facilities,” he said, comparing the previous AAP government with “Alibaba aur 40 chor”.

He also hit out at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for ill-treating their own party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal in his own home.

He said the Opposition AAP members walked out of the House as they could not face the truth exposed by the CAG report.

Later, the House passed a motion moved by Chief Minister Gupta for electing nine members each from among legislators to serve as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings beginning from April 1, 2025.

She tabled the motion which read: “That the Members of this House do proceed to elect in the manner required under Rule 192(2), Rule 194(2) and Rule 196(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi, nine Members each from amongst themselves to serve as Members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings beginning from 1st April 2025.”