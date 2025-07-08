Delhi BJP to stage play on life of Syama Prasad Mookerjee today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit President Virendra Sachdeva announced his party’s plans to spread the ideals of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh -- a forerunner of the BJP -- through a theatrical performance on Tuesday.

Sachdeva told media persons that the play based on the life of Dr Mookerjee will be performed at Kamani Auditorium, as part of the continuing celebrations of Mookerjee’s birth anniversary. He said the play will be performed in the presence of the BJP National president JP Nadda.

Sachdeva said that the performance, to be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, will showcase various aspects of Dr Mookerjee’s life — his nature in childhood, his journey from college days to becoming a young Vice-Chancellor, his entry into politics, his resignation from Nehru’s cabinet for the sake of national unity, and his journey to Jammu and Kashmir and meeting with Sheikh Abdullah.

“All these themes have been depicted in the play. The performers are from the National School of Drama,” he said.

He said that Dr Mookerjee’s sole objective was to move forward with the idea of ‘Nation First’, and today, the seed he planted has grown into a banyan tree in the form of the Bharatiya Janata Party — the world’s largest political party.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the BJP was in politics not just for politics but for principles, and this theatrical performance on the life of Dr Mookerjee served as a medium to present those very principles.

Delhi BJP Morcha in-charge Sumit Bhasin and spokesperson Nitin Tyagi were also present at the conference.

On Dr Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary on Sunday, Nadda digitally inaugurated six district offices of Delhi and Haryana.

Stating that Dr Mookerjee’s birth anniversary carried both moral responsibility and emotional significance for the BJP, Nadda said that he was a man of multifaceted talent. He became a professor at Kolkata University at the age of 33 and entered the legislative Assembly by the age of 36.

Nadda emphasised that Dr Mookerjee never clung to positions of power but remained unwavering in his commitment to ideology, even sacrificing his life for it.

He never compromised on his beliefs, and India will always remain indebted to him, especially for his role in ensuring that West Bengal remained a part of the country. Nadda recalled that the seeds of Indian politics’ divisive appeasement were sown soon after Independence, and Dr Mookerjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet in protest, laying the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which evolved into today’s Bharatiya Janata Party.