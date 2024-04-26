Delhi Civic Body Elections Postponed Due To Presiding Officer Nomination Delay

The upcoming civic body elections slated for tomorrow (April 26) have been delayed, according to an announcement by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday. This decision arose because the appointment of the presiding officer was pending. The MCD stated that the delay was prompted by a letter from LG VK Saxena to the municipal commissioner, expressing reluctance to appoint the presiding officer without input from the Chief Minister. CM Arvind Kejriwal is presently incarcerated in Tihar jail due to the excise policy case.



A new date for the elections has not been determined yet. In the meantime, the current mayor and deputy mayor will continue in their roles, as per the LG's communication. The appointment of a presiding officer is essential for conducting the MCD elections. However, with CM Kejriwal in jail, the prospect of timely elections appears uncertain. Additionally, the situation has intensified for the AAP leader, with the Enforcement Directorate informing the Supreme Court that the AAP received significant benefits from the alleged scam's proceeds.

The Enforcement Directorate further claimed that the party, through its national convener Kejriwal, engaged in money laundering. The agency alleged that a portion of the illicit funds, approximately Rs 45 crore, was used in the AAP's 2022 Goa assembly election campaign. Responding to the ED's assertions in the apex court, the AAP accused the investigative agency of spreading falsehoods.

The AAP also alleged that the CM was subjected to constant CCTV surveillance while in jail. Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh addressed letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi LG VK Saxena regarding this matter.