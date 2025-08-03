Delhi CM Gupta inaugurates multispeciality hospital in Kailash Colony

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated the SSB Multispeciality Hospital in Kailash Colony, which promises to offer round-the-clock medical services at affordable rates, officials said.

The hospital is equipped with facilities such as robotic knee replacement, and departments for gastroenterology, respiratory care, nephrology, and neuro and spine surgery, its chairperson Dr Sam Sundar Bansal said, adding that it will be linked to the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health cover scheme to ensure affordable treatment for the common people.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and local MLA Shikha Rai were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, India has less than one hospital bed available per 1,000 people, stressing that such challenges can be addressed if the government and the private sector work in tandem in a focused manner.

Delhi government aims to develop the national capital into a global medical hub, drawing patients from across the country and abroad, she said.

The chief minister also claimed that many hospitals constructed during the tenure of the previous (AAP) government were left incomplete or lacked sufficient resources.

"We are now bringing all such hospitals under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to ensure their full-scale functioning," Gupta said.

The chief minister also said that construction of 24 new hospitals across Delhi is underway on a war footing, with the aim of expanding the capital's healthcare capacity to meet both national and international demands.

The city's healthcare system had deteriorated due to years of neglect by the previous administrations, which led to a critical shortage of infrastructure and resources, Gupta alleged.

The present government has prioritised completing long-pending hospital projects and modernising health infrastructure with advanced equipment and medical technologies, she added.

The recent introduction of DNA testing devices in government hospitals, which can provide results from just one drop of blood, is among several such initiatives, the chief minister said.

Gupta also congratulated hospital chairman Bansal and the medical team for their efforts, stating that strong partnerships between the government and private healthcare institutions would be key to transforming Delhi into a robust medical hub.