Delhi Extends Aid to Punjab, Sends Relief Material and ₹5 Crore Contribution

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Delhi will stand firmly with Punjab as the neighbouring state battles a severe flood crisis that has left thousands of families homeless and displaced. She said the assistance being sent is not just relief material, but also a reflection of the solidarity and support of the people of Delhi for their counterparts in Punjab.

According to Gupta, trucks loaded with food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children, and other essential supplies have already been dispatched. The collection and packing of relief items were carried out on a war footing to ensure quick delivery to flood-affected areas.

In addition to material support, the Delhi government has contributed ₹5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Gupta confirmed that she personally spoke to her counterpart in Punjab and assured him of continuous support until the situation is brought under control. She added that Delhi is ready to extend further assistance based on the needs identified by the Punjab government.





Emphasising the bond between the two states, Gupta said Delhi and Punjab are not merely neighbours but are deeply connected through cultural and emotional ties. She noted that in times of calamity, unity becomes the nation’s greatest strength, echoing the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family. She added that Punjab, which has always contributed to the progress of the nation, deserves full support in this hour of need.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the people of Punjab would soon overcome the crisis. “With the blessings of the nation and the collective support of all, Punjab will rise again and continue on the path of progress and prosperity,” she said.