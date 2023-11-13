Live
- Children's Day: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Slogans
- Election Face Off Between Congress & BRS
- Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam: Kalpavriksha Vahanam
- Your coronary calcium scores too can predict risk for heart disease
- Countdown has started for exit of Congress govt in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
- Emergency declared over possible eruption of Iceland volcano
- Apple to bring generative AI to iPhone 16 with iOS 18; Details
- K'taka BJP president Vijayendra meets former CM Bommai; seeks guidance
- KCR shocked over major fire mishap in Hyderabad
- Congress President Kharge Condemns Modi Government Amidst Tower Climbing Incident
Just In
Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali
Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.
According to the Delhi Fire Service official, a major fire broke out at a godown in Deputy Ganj of Sadar Bazar in Central Delhi. Twenty-two fire tenders pressed into service took two hours to control over the blaze, he added.
In West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, there was a fire at a market that gutted half a dozen shops. A fire incident was reported in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri as well. Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night. At 7 am, the AQI stood at 275 (poor category).
Pollution levels even entered the 'very poor' category in some areas, including Shadipur (315), Ayanagar (311), Lodhi Road (308), Pusa (355) and Jahangirpuri (333).