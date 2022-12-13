Delhi govt launches Winter Action Plan for homeless, 15 teams deployed

New Delhi: With the winter setting in, the Delhi government is implementing the Winter Action Plan to rescue the homeless from the chill and provide them accommodation and food in 'Rain Baseras' (night shelters).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reviewed the plan with senior officials of various departments concerned. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DSUIB) has set up 15 rescue teams, each equipped with a vehicle, for surveillance and rescuing homeless people.

The Delhi government has also set up a 24x7 centralised control room and issued helpline numbers.

An official said that people can inform the DUSIB about the homeless through this helpline and DUSIB's rescue team will reach the location to take the homeless to the nearest shelter.

About the night shelter facility, Sisodia said: "The Delhi government is determined to provide a dignified life to every person residing in the capital, including homeless people. To ensure that no one is left out in the cold during the peak winter season, the government has established fooding and lodging facilities for homeless people across 195 shelter homes which have the capacity of accommodating over 17,000 people."

He also said that the government is planning to increase the capacity of these shelters, if needed, in the winter.

The DUSIB officials are responsible for managing the night shelter facility across the capital primarily, along with the existing facilities of food, lodging and medical care at the 'Rain Baseras'.

So far, over 1,500 homeless people have been rescued by these teams in the past few weeks. On receiving information from the DUSIB control room or from any other sources, the rescue teams immediately respond to pick up the homeless from the identified location and take them to the nearest shelter home. Out of total 195 night shelters for homeless people in Delhi, 19 are for families, 17 for women, four for drug addicts, and three are recovery shelters.