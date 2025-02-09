Delhi has broken free from shackles of misgovernance: TN BJP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior party leader, ANS Prasad, said that the people of Delhi have broken free from the shackles of misgovernance, rejecting the anarchic rule of Arvind Kejriwal’s administration, which he likened to the reign of Muhammad bin Tughlaq.

Instead, Prasad said, the people of Delhi have chosen a government committed to good governance, inspired by the progress achieved in states governed by the “double-engine” model. “The people of Delhi have spoken, and their verdict is clear: they have chosen progress over stagnation and the BJP’s vision for development over the AAP’s failed promises,” he asserted.

He further emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “golden era of governance” has ushered in new hope and prosperity, ensuring that every citizen has access to essential services and opportunities. Prasad highlighted the BJP’s guiding principle, Ekatma Manav Darshan, which aims for universal happiness and prosperity. He said the party envisions a progressive, strong, and prosperous India that stands tall as a global superpower.

According to him, the Delhi election results mark a historic victory for the BJP, with voters rejecting corruption, caste-based politics, separatism, and anti-people policies that have hindered Delhi’s development. “This marks a significant departure from the Kejriwal-led AAP government, which resembled the tyrannical rule of Muhammad bin Tughlaq,” Prasad remarked.

With this victory, the people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in the BJP’s leadership and its vision for a brighter future, he added. The senior BJP leader also criticised the Congress party, stating that it has consistently worked against India’s interests and has suffered a humiliating defeat, losing deposits in 67 seats.

“This verdict sends a strong message from the people of Delhi, making it clear that the Congress party needs to be ousted from India’s political landscape,” he said. Prasad further stated that the people of Delhi have made a wise decision by choosing a government dedicated to progress and development.

He credited the BJP’s triumph to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s strategic leadership. He described the mandate as a testament to the BJP’s commitment to good governance, development, and nationalism, rejecting the Congress-AAP alliance’s alleged attempts to undermine India’s cultural heritage and national interests.

“The BJP’s victory signals a strong desire for change, with voters rejecting the Congress party’s divisive politics and the AAP’s misgovernance,” Prasad asserted. He called the victory a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a vibrant and prosperous nation.

“As Prime Minister Modi continues to work towards his vision of a strong and self-reliant India, the people of Delhi have reaffirmed their faith in his leadership and the BJP’s ideology,” he added.

Prasad concluded by stating that this election result is a celebration of India’s democratic spirit and reflects the people’s aspirations for a brighter future, marking an important step forward in the country’s progress.



