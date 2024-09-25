Delhi LG Proposes Linking Vehicle Insurance Premiums To Traffic Violations

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has proposed a novel approach to enhance road safety in India by linking vehicle insurance premiums to drivers' traffic violation records. In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Saxena outlined a plan to create a dynamic insurance structure that would serve as a financial deterrent against reckless driving.

The proposal aims to address India's concerning road safety statistics. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, over 4.37 lakh road accidents occurred in 2022, with over-speeding responsible for nearly 70% of these incidents. In Delhi, 60% of fatal accidents in 2023 involved vehicles with prior traffic violations.

Saxena argues that this system, already successful in the United States and several European countries, could significantly reduce India's high rate of road accidents. He emphasized that tying insurance costs to drivers' risk profiles would not only encourage safer driving but also alleviate the financial burden on the insurance industry caused by frequent claims.

The Lieutenant Governor cited a World Bank study highlighting the direct correlation between repeated traffic violations and severe crashes. He noted that vehicles with over three recorded violations in a year were disproportionately involved in serious accidents.

Saxena urged the Finance Minister to engage the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in developing a framework for this proposed system. He believes that implementing such a policy could be a crucial step towards reducing road fatalities and creating a safer, more sustainable future for Indian roads.

This initiative reflects a growing awareness of the need for innovative solutions to combat India's road safety challenges. If adopted, it could represent a significant shift in how the country approaches traffic management and insurance policies, potentially setting a new standard for road safety initiatives in the region.