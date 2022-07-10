Delhi records 544 Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday reported marginal rise in new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 544 against 531 on the previous day, while there were two more Covid-related deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally risen to 3.37 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,264, out of which 1,595 are being treated in home isolation.



With 607 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 19,11,756.



With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,40,302 while the death toll has reached 26,282.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 316.

A total of 16,158 new tests -- 11,160 RT-PCR and 4,998 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,92,08,028 while 25,737 vaccines were administered - 2,197 first doses, 5,095 second doses, and 18,445 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,52,00,103, according to the health bulletin.