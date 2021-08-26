Delhi to witness warm weather with high humidity

New Delhi: With the maximum temperature likely to touch 36.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi is likely to witness warm weather with high humidity on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the minimum temperature to be 27 degree Celsius.



Temperature at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday was 28.8 degree Celsius, while the relative humidity was 68 per cent.



The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 28 degree Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature was at 37 degree Celsius, 3 notches below normal.

However, Delhi may see light rains with monsoon likely to make a comeback on Friday, while rain and thundershowers remain on the forecast for the weekend, the IMD said.

While rainfall for the month of August has been below normal for Delhi-NCR, cumulative figures for the monsoon season beginning June 1 indicate above normal rainfall.



In August, 143.7 mm of rainfall was received, against a normal of 179.4 mm. The cumulative figure for the season stands at 512.1 mm so far, while the normal for the season is 437 mm.



At the Safdarjung observatory, the highest amount of rainfall this month was registered on Aug 21 - 138.8 mm.