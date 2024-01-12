Delhi Waqf Board: Court reserves order in property case involving AAP MLA

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reserved its order on the cognisance of the charge Sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 36 crore property case involving AAP MLA Amanat Ullah Khan.

Allegedly, a property worth Rs 36 crore was acquired with illicit funds, purportedly influenced by Khan, who reportedly handed over Rs 8 crore in cash.

The ED had previously filed a charge sheet against Zeeshan Haider, his firm Skypower, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Siddiqui.

When questioned about Khan's role, the ED's counsel said that further investigation related to others is ongoing.

The ED's counsel submitted that the accusations in the predicate offence pertain to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board, where Khan was allegedly involved in corrupt practices, including misappropriation of Rs 100 crore and providing jobs.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal heard the submissions and reserved the order on cognisance for January 19.

During the investigation, the ED considered FIRs filed earlier by the CBI, ACB, and Delhi police.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sought PMLA investigation against Khan, alleging properties were acquired in Delhi, Telangana, and Uttarakhand with alleged ill-gotten money.

Searches at premises owned by Hamid Ali Khan and Qausar Imam Siddiqui revealed incriminating evidence and illegal weapons.

The recovered diaries suggested high-value transactions between Khan and Javed Imam Siddiqui, including the purchase of Rs 36 crore plot in Tikona Park, Okhla.

The court was informed that an agreement to sell of Rs 36 crore, recovered from the accused mobile, was manipulated, indicating tampering with evidence.

ED said that the property was bought at Khan's behest, and the court was presented with evidence of Rs 27 crore cash transaction, making it a compelling case to summon the accused persons.