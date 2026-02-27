Delhi–Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor To Terminate At Sarai Kale Khan Multimodal Hub

The proposed Delhi–Varanasi High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor will terminate at Sarai Kale Khan, further strengthening its position as the Capital’s largest multimodal transport hub, senior officials have said.

The 813-km corridor is among seven new high-speed rail lines announced in the Union Budget 2026–27. It aims to link Delhi with major cities en route to Varanasi, significantly reducing travel time.

Officials confirmed that the Influence Zone Plan (IZP) for the Nizamuddin–Sarai Kale Khan Multimodal Transit Hub (MMTH) will be amended to integrate the upcoming high-speed rail station.

A high-powered committee is reviewing the updated proposal. Earlier, the corridor had not received central sanction, and therefore was not included in the influence zone planning framework. With the project now moving forward, planning adjustments will ensure seamless multimodal integration.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been directed by the Railway Board to update its Detailed Project Report (DPR) to reflect current ground realities, projected ridership and final alignments.

The proposed HSR station will be constructed near Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and the Sarai Kale Khan bus terminal. The area already hosts:

Delhi Metro connectivity (including the Pink Line)

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station

Veer Hakikat Rai ISBT

The integration plan includes wider approach roads, improved traffic circulation, redevelopment of nearby infrastructure, and dedicated foot overbridges (FOBs) to improve pedestrian connectivity between transit modes. Authorities are also planning long-term enhancements, including:

Extension of the Ring Road flyover toward the Barapullah elevated corridor

Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) initiatives to manage congestion

Improved multimodal integration (MMI) for seamless passenger movement



The Delhi–Varanasi HSR corridor is envisioned as part of a broader national high-speed rail network originating from Delhi, with additional corridors planned in the future.

If implemented as proposed, the project is expected to transform regional connectivity and further cement Sarai Kale Khan’s role as the Capital’s primary transport interchange.