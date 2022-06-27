Dhenkanal: Mass rally against drug abuse

Dhenkanal: The district administration and voluntary organisations jointly organised district-level mass rally with support of the Arun Institute of Rural Affairs (AIRA), ASHRA-IRCA, to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Dhenkanal on Sunday. The rally was led by Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi from the mini-stadium to Old Zilla Parishad conference hall.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting, Bahmakumaris Dhenkanal branch centre in charge B K Usha emphasised that self-awareness leads to global awareness on drugs and illicit trafficking.

"People need to know legal use of drugs and its illegal use. If man inculcate values, he can uplift him/her to scale new heights. Constant counselling and self-awareness is the key to give up drugs and unwanted habits."

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr. Ashok Kumar Das described the legal aspects of drugs use and criminal action involved in it. The collector urged young and adults to stop use of drugs and become assets for society.

SP L Vidya V said increasing use of drugs by young people is a threat to their career and lives. Speakers disclosed that many below 18 are using brown sugar; the police continue to arrest them in the district.

District Social Security Officer Suvendu Kumar Khuntia explained the activities being taken up under the government schemes and projects, besides facilities given to people.