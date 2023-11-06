Drunk driver injures four pedestrians in south Delhi

Four people were injured while crossing a road after a drunk man, driving his car recklessly and rashly, hit them in South Delhi, a police officer said on Monday.

The injured were identified as Harish (54), Seema (46), Rekha (46) and an unknown woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, on Monday, they received information about a road accident.

A police team from Greater Kailash-I police station reached the scene, which was the Archana Red Light Bus stop, where a grey-coloured car was found in an accident condition.

"The driver of the involved car, identified as Vinay (23), a resident of Najafgarh, was detained by the public and taken into custody by PCR staff. The accused driver was heavily intoxicated (with an alcohol test reading of 280 ml)," said the officer.

Investigation revealed that the accused driver was travelling from the Moolchand side and heading towards Chirag Delhi. "He was driving the car recklessly and negligently. When he passed the Archana red light, the car struck 3-4 individuals who were crossing the road. The injured individuals were promptly transported to AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van," said the officer.

"Medical Legal Case (MLC) reports for the injured are being prepared at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Statements from the injured will be obtained once they are fit for providing statements," the officer said.

"A case under sections 279/337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered for further investigation. The accused driver has also been sent to AIIMS Trauma centre for medical examination," he added.