DU UG admissions: First list released
New Delhi: The Delhi University has released the first allocation list for the undergraduate admissions 2024-25, with 97,387 candidates offered programmes and college combinations in the ‘round one’ of Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS).
For admissions to 71,600 sanctioned seats, the university considered 5,68,20,017 unique cutoffs and ranks for the allocations in this round, according to an official statement.
The Delhi University received 1,72,18,187 number of preferences/choices submitted by the students seeking admissions to various UG programmes in different colleges. In the first round, the number of girls who have been allotted a seat for admission in DU is 52,838 while 44,549 boys have been given seats in the admission process. Of these, 243 orphan students have been given seats in the first list of CSAS allocation.
Meanwhile, the number of single girl children who have got an allocation stands at 1,339. The programme in which the highest allocations have been done is B.Com (Hons) at 10,096 candidates. The classes for the first year UG students will commence from August 29.
Candidates who have been shortlisted in round one will get time to accept the allocation till 04:59 pm on August 18, Sunday. They are required to submit the fees by 04:59 pm, August 21, Wednesday. Only the candidates who will make the payment will be able to opt for an “upgrade” for subsequent rounds. The Delhi University had earlier said it will accept 50 per cent more applications this year to avoid vacant seats.