ECoR to upgrade overhead electrification

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is set to augment its electrification infrastructure with the introduction of 2X25 KV Overhead Electrification (OHE) System across several key railway sections within its jurisdiction.

This upgrade aims to improve voltage regulation, facilitate smoother operations for semi-high-speed trains, and support the increased movement of heavily-loaded freight trains, an official release stated on Wednesday.

The 2x25 KV system works by distributing voltage at a higher level (50 KV) along the line, which is then fed to the train at 25 KV. The result is improved voltage regulation, ensuring stable power delivery throughout the entire network, even to the farthest sections.

As part of the project, the 1x25 KV system will be converted to the 2x25 KV system on several key railway lines, including Bhadrak-Khurda Road, Palasa-Vizianagaram, Cuttack-Paradeep, Cuttack-Talcher-Angul and Vizianagaram-Rayagada.

The transition to the 2x25 KV Overhead Electrification system will contribute to reducing the railway network’s dependence on fossil fuels by promoting electric-powered trains. This initiative also supports India’s broader strategy to reduce pollution and achieve net-zero carbon emissions in the transportation sector by 2030, enhancing operational efficiency while contributing to cleaner energy use, it added.