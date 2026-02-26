ED attaches Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,716-crore house ‘Abode’

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s Mumbai house, ‘Abode’, worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

“ED has attached assets worth Rs 3,716 crore in connection with investigations involving businessman Anil Ambani,” an ED official said. The 216-foot-tall house with 17 floors is located in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications, sources said.