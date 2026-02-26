  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

ED attaches Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,716-crore house ‘Abode’

  • Created On:  26 Feb 2026 7:47 AM IST
ED attaches Anil Ambani’s Rs 3,716-crore house ‘Abode’
X

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani’s Mumbai house, ‘Abode’, worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law.

“ED has attached assets worth Rs 3,716 crore in connection with investigations involving businessman Anil Ambani,” an ED official said. The 216-foot-tall house with 17 floors is located in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the house in the case linked to an alleged bank fraud by his group company Reliance Communications, sources said.

Tags

Enforcement DirectorateAnil AmbaniReliance CommunicationsPrevention of Money Laundering ActBank Fraud Investigation
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Eviction drive begins at Pranab’s farmhouse

Eviction drive begins at Pranab’s farmhouse

National News

More
Share it
X