Live
- Water crisis has hit Bengaluru’s image at global level, BJP to protest on March 11: K’taka LoP
- UGC launches 'SheRNI' to ensure women scientist representation
- Petrol pumps in Rajasthan to remain shut from March 10-12 to protest high VAT
- 'Just wanted to clear something': Suryakumar Yadav issues clarification over surgery
- Karisma Kapoor is 'a true team player', says 'Murder Mubarak' co-actor Nikhil Khurana
- 5th Test: Pleased with how the ball came out today, even though I went for a few, says Ashwin
- Raashii Khanna 'steals glances' in body-hugging outfit at 'Yodha' promotion
- Kerala CM orders CBI probe into vet student found dead in hostel
- Raj Thackeray: ‘Impossible to build Chhatrapati’s Arabian Sea memorial off Mumbai’
- Mutual funds AUM grows at 38 pc year on year in Feb
Just In
ED conducted raids at Lalu Prasad aide Subhash Yadav's premises
Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at the locations of Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna.
Patna: Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at the locations of Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna.
Subhash Yadav, a prominent sand trader in the Patna region who also owns a biscuit factory in the Nasriganj locality of the city, is facing charges of money laundering.
Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand, is often seen with Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the family.
The ED teams reached the residence of Yadav in Patna’s Danapur locality on Saturday morning. Simultaneously, raids were also conducted at his other house in the Maa Marachiya Devi Apartment, and the biscuit factory in Nasriganj.
Sources said the ED scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions.
Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Yadav's premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.
The ED had also raided his premises two years ago.