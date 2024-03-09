ED conducted raids at Lalu Prasad aide Subhash Yadav's premises

Patna: Separate teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at the locations of Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna.

Subhash Yadav, a prominent sand trader in the Patna region who also owns a biscuit factory in the Nasriganj locality of the city, is facing charges of money laundering.

Yadav, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Chatra in Jharkhand, is often seen with Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other members of the family.

The ED teams reached the residence of Yadav in Patna’s Danapur locality on Saturday morning. Simultaneously, raids were also conducted at his other house in the Maa Marachiya Devi Apartment, and the biscuit factory in Nasriganj.

Sources said the ED scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Yadav's premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

The ED had also raided his premises two years ago.